(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a sweet girl from Animal Care Sanctuary.

Lynn is a 7-year-old domestic shorthair kitty with gorgeous green eyes. She is looking for a home that will provide her with love and playtime. Lynn is very energetic and playful. This kitty loves to chase toys and climb cat trees.

This kitty has quite the personality. She has a mischievous streak and can be a bit bold, especially when she isn’t getting her way. Lynn’s spunky attitude is part of her charm and makes spending time with her very entertaining.

Lynn always makes sure you know exactly how she’s feeling with her body language. This sweet girl turns into an affectionate little purr machine when she’s happy. If you’re looking for a loving and loyal kitty with a fun personality, Lynn is the perfect cat for you.

Lynn is already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, so she’s ready to go home with a lucky family. If that lucky family has kids, Lynn would prefer for them to be fairly calm and respect her personal space. If you think this unique kitty would make a great addition to your family, you can call Animal Care Sanctuary at (570)-596-2200 or drop by for a visit.