Pet of the Week: Marshal, Chemung County SPCA

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Marshal at the Chemung County SPCA.

Hi, I’m Marshal, a one and half year old male cat. When it comes to relationships, I’m very level-headed. I don’t leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I’ll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I’ll be thinking a lot of you.

The Chemung County SPCA is open from 11 a.m to 4:30 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

The SPAC is located at 2435 St. Rt. 352 in Elmira, and can be reached at (607) 732-1827 or by visiting www.chemungspca.org.