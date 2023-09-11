(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a very good boy from Animal Care Sanctuary.

Milo is a 3-year-old Pitbull mix who is very active. This boy loves going for hikes and being on the go. The shelter staff thinks that Milo would do very well with an active family. Even though Milo is active and excitable, he knows how to chill out and be calm when he needs to be.

Milo has been at the shelter since December 2022, and he’s ready for a change of scenery. Milo has lived with a family before and would do well joining another family. This good boy has lived with children of all ages, and the shelter staff says that he would do well living with kids. He is intense when it comes to food, so he should be monitored around kids for a bit after first coming home while he acclimates.

As far as other animals go, Milo prefers female dogs. If a prospective family has dogs, Milo should meet them before going home. Milo hasn’t encountered cats at the shelter, so the staff is not sure if he likes them. Milo would be a great candidate for foster-to-adopt so he can have a trial run before getting adopted. This would allow Milo’s potential new family to make sure he gets along with everyone before officially adopting him.

Milo’s adoption fee has been sponsored, so his new family can take him home at no cost. This boy has already been neutered and is up to date on his vaccinations, so he’s ready to go home today. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Milo, you can drop by Animal Care Sanctuary or give them a call at 570-596-2200.