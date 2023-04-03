(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a sweet little kitty from the Chemung County Humane Society.

Milo is a 10-year-old senior cat who is ready to find his forever family. Milo is a chill and laid-back guy and would be a great addition to any home (unless there are dogs). He should be fine in a home with other cats and kids, but Milo would do best in a dog-free home.

Milo has been at the shelter since January and his adoption fee has been sponsored. With an approved application, Milo can be yours at no cost.

If you’re interested in adopting Milo, you can visit chemungspca.org or call 607-732-1827.