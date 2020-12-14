Pet of the Week: Narae, Animal Care Sanctuary

(WETM) – Meet Narae, a rescue from South Korea who is now at the Animal Care Sanctuary

The sanctuary says that due to her past, Narae is extremely shy and will need some time to come out of her shell.

A potential home with more dog friends may be able to help her become more outgoing and confident.

You can contact the Animal Care Sanctuary by visiting them at 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane in East Smithfield or by calling them at 570-596-2200.

You can also visit their Wellsboro facility on 11765 US-6 and call them at (570)-724-3687.

For more information about adoptions, email adoptions@animalcaresanctuary.org.