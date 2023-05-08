(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a very good girl from Animal Care Sanctuary.

Nayla is a large, mixed-breed dog who is very intelligent and loves being active. This smart girl is already crate trained and does well on a leash, so she’s looking for someone who can give her a challenge and teach her more skills. Nayla’s current caretakers think she’d be the perfect candidate for agility and obedience training because she catches on to things so fast.

Nayla’s caretakers also think she’d do really well on hikes. This energetic baby would be the perfect companion for exploring all of the beautiful parks and trails in the area. Nayla also loves to play outside and play with other dogs.

If you aren’t super active, Nayla’s cool with that, too. Nayla loves snuggling and vegging out on the couch. She’s also a big fan of belly rubs. This girl loves people and kids, and she makes friends with new people everywhere she goes.

Nayla would do well in a home with kids, preferably over the age of 6 due to her large size. Even though Nayla likes to play with other dogs, she can be selective about which dogs she likes. Nayla’s caregivers think she would do well in a home with other dogs as long as she’s introduced to them properly. Nayla is not a fan of cats and should be in a kitty-free home.

Nayla would like to tell you that Animal Care Sanctuary is participating in Bissell Pet Foundation National Adoption Event. Adoption fees are reduced to $50 for dogs and $25 for cats until May 15.

Anyone interested in adopting Nayla can call 570-596-2200 or visit animalcaresanctuary.org.