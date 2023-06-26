(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a vary good girl from the Schuyler County Humane Society.

Nova is a two-year-old lab and terrier mix who is ready to become your new companion. Nova is very active and adventurous, so she’s looking for someone that can keep up with her. Nova would make a great walking, running, or hiking companion; she isn’t picky. If you like shopping, Nova would love to come along with you. She’s a big fan of shopping at Lowe’s and TJ Maxx and would love to visit other pet-friendly stores with you, too. Nova also likes riding in the car and swimming on a hot summer day. This girl has a lot of hobbies!

Nova is also very smart and knows basic commands. This young lady knows her manners as well. This friendly girl greets everyone she meets with a tail wag and a promise to be a good friend. After a long day of playing fetch and playing with puzzle toys, Nova enjoys a good cuddle and snoozing on a cozy bed. Maybe she can help you pick out a nice bed on one of your shopping sprees!

Nova gets along with dogs she already knows, but it takes her a while to warm up to new dogs. She would prefer to be the only pet in her new home. With all of the adventures you and Nova go on and all of the love she has to share, you wouldn’t have time to keep up with another dog anyway. This girl would do best with an active family or a family that has older kids.

Nova is already spayed, up to date on all of her vaccinations, and has a microchip. She has also been tested and treated for worms, fleas, and heartworms. Nova is ready to go home with you for an adoption fee of $200.

If you think that Nova could be your new companion, you can call (607)-594-2255, Ext. 201 to make an appointment to meet her. You can also stop by for a visit without an appointment from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, or from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays. For more information, you can visit the Schuyler Humane Society website.