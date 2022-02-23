Pet of the Week: Oliver and Oscar, Finger Lakes SPCA

(WETM) — This week’s Pet of the Week are Oliver and Oscar, two lively young cats from Finger Lakes SPCA.

Oliver (an orange tabby), is hoping for a home with his best buddy and brother, Oscar (a shiny black-coat shorthair). Both boys are about 8 months old, already neutered, and have up-to-date vaccinations.

Oliver was bottle-fed as a newborn and will be a little bit of a “Special Needs boy”, said the Finger Lakes SPCA. Both he and his brother were diagnosed with feline herpes, so they would not be a good fit for homes with young unvaccinated kittens. A home with other adult cats who are vaccinated and other animals like dogs would be okay.

Oliver is a very social kid with lots of energy, so a home with lots of love and opportunity for play and exercise would help him to feel relaxed and help him stay healthy.

Plus, Oliver and Oscar are sponsored, so with an approved application, the fee is waived.

Please contact the shelter staff via email: info@fingerlakesspca.org or by calling 607-776-3039 for any other questions about these fabulous felines, to discuss the best way to obtain and submit your application and/or to discuss scheduling a visit.