Pet of the Week: Ophelia & Obie, Finger Lakes SPCA

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week are Ophelia and Obie, two five-month-old kittens at the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Ophelia (a petite Orange Tabby) & Obie (a large Brown Tabby kitten) have up-to-date vaccinations and are already spayed and neutered. Both kittens enjoy human attention and don’t mind being picked up. They are very well socialized and are litterbox trained.







This bonded pair are non-stop entertainment and cannot wait to find a loving family to call their own.

The Finger Lakes SPCA is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 72 Cameron Street in Bath. To learn more about the SPCA and their available animals, visit their website.