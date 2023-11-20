(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a good kitty from the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Parker is a one-and-a-half-year-old domestic short-hair mix. He is a lively guy who loves to play, and spends his time at the shelter in the main cat room where people often come to play with the cats. Parker is good with kids and families and just about everyone that he meets.

“In his room, he’s sort of the ringmaster. He’s the liveliest one and very confident and sure of himself,” said Michael, who works with Parker.

Parker came into the SPCA as a stray and has been there since May. He is a very confident and energetic cat that would make a great household companion for a loving family. Parker is already neutered and has all of his vaccinations, making him ready to go home to his new family. If you’re interested in adopting Parker, you can visit the Finger Lakes SPCA or call 607-776-3039.

In addition, the SPCA will be holding a Santa Paws event on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Those who attend will have the opportunity to get pet pictures taken with Santa and participate in other events throughout the day, including a Christmas cookie sale.