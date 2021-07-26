Pet of the Week: Pita, Schuyler County Humane Society

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Pita, a 9-year-old spayed pit bull mix from the Schuyler County Humane Society.

Little Pita Pocket has the sweetest disposition ever! She arrived at the shelter when her owners were no longer able to care for her. She’s such a lovely companion! She greets everyone with enthusiastic tail wags. In fact, when out for her walks she goes out of her way to make new friends. Pita walks beautifully on a leash, with a peppy little prance to her step. Pita likes with other dogs and has lived with other dogs, cats and children. Hard to believe when you meet her, but Pita is nine years old. You’d never know it. Petite little Pita, has lots of spunk. She wants nothing more than to have a home to call her own and to be by your side. From the moment you take her home, you’ll feel like Pita has been with you forever. Schuyler County Humane Society

Adoption Fee: $175 (dogs over 1 year) or $225 (dogs under 1 year) includes spay/neuter rabies, DHLPP, and kennel cough vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, heartworm testing, heartworm preventative, microchipping and microchip registration fee.







To adopt during the COVD 19 pandemic, call 607-594-2255 ext 201 to schedule an appointment or visit the Humane Society online at www.schuylerhumane.org for additional information, an adoption application, to see more adoptable dogs and cats, or for directions to our shelters.