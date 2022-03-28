(WETM) — This week’s pet of the week is a sweet, loving, happy go-lucky girl from the Schuyler County Humane Society.

Princess is just over a year old and is a bundle of play and energy. She arrived as a stray and hasn’t had much structure prior to arriving at the shelter, but the SCHS says that she is “as smart as a whip and making great progress.”

The Humane Society says that Princess would be best suited as the only dog in a household and that she would do best in a home with active adults or one with older children.

To adopt, you can call the Schuyler County Humane Society at 607-594-2255, Ext. 201 to schedule an appointment. You can also visit their website at www.schuylerhumane.org for additional information.

