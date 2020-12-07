Pet of the Week: Rocky, Chemung County SPCA

(WETM) – Rocky at the Chemung County SPCA is looking for a fur-ever home.

Hi, I’m Rocky, a 6 year old neutered male kitty. I’m working undercover to keep an eye on you and your household. You may not even know you’re under surveillance. I can vanish into thin air if anyone or anything interferes with my investigation. If you need a cat who knows how to stay out of trouble and will always keep your secrets, I just might take your case.

The Chemung County SPCA is open from 11 a.m to 4:30 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

The SPAC is located at 2435 St. Rt. 352 in Elmira, and can be reached at (607) 732-1827 or by visiting www.chemungspca.org.