Pet of the Week: Rosco, Animal Care Sanctuary

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Rosco from the Animal Care Sanctuary! This is Rosco’s second appearance on Pet of the Week.

Rosco is a boisterous doggo with a personality to match! If you like taking long walks and enjoying nature, Rosco would love to be right there along with you. He may even try to impress you with all the good manners he’s been learning during his time here! He has a great time running around in the yard and playing fetch, if he’s not too involved with exploring his environment. Rosco is a lovable boy who just wants someone to tag along with on all of his adventures. He LOVES people with all of his heart! So much so that he would rather have you all to himself and not share with other furry friends. Kids? As long as they’re old enough to handle his energy, he’d love them too!

You can contact the Animal Care Sanctuary by visiting their Wellsboro facility on 11765 US-6 or call them at (570)-724-3687.

You can also visit their East Smithfield location at 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane or by calling them at 570-596-2200.

For more information about adoptions, email adoptions@animalcaresanctuary.org.