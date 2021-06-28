Pet of the Week: Schuyler County Humane Society

(WETM) – Penny from the Schuyler County Humane Society is back as our Pet of the Week.

This lovely lady came to us as a stray. We were sure that someone would be looking for her, but alas no one did. A bit shy and frightened at first, Penny has blossomed into a loving, fun loving and incredibly affectionate dog. She really enjoys a good long walk and would be a great hiking buddy or running partner A road trip to explore a new place is the best! Penny loves to cuddle, enjoys a good lap and a belly rub at the end of the day. She is indifferent about dogs on her walks, but really doesn’t appreciate another dog getting into her personal space. She would likely do best in a home where she is the only dog. Penny is curious about cats and doesn’t appear aggressive toward them but would probably enjoy a good game of chase if given the opportunity. About a year and a half old, Penny would do best in a home with active adults and/or older teens, but not young children.

Adoption Fee: $175 (dogs over 1 year) or $225 (dogs under 1 year) includes spay/neuter rabies, DHLPP and kennel cough vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, heartworm testing, heartworm preventative, microchipping and microchip registration fee.

During the COVID 19 pandemic you can reach the Humane Society at 607-594-2255 ext 201 to schedule an appointment.

Visit the humane society online at www.schuylerhumane.org for additional information, an adoption application, to see more adoptable dogs and cats, or for directions to the shelter.