Pet of the Week: Seong, Animal Care Sanctuary

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Seong from the Animal Care Sanctuary, who was rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea.

Seong is about four years old, and while he may have a hard background, Seong is a gentle, timid giant who needs love. The Animal Care Sanctuary says he can get along well with other calmer dogs and kids who understand that he’s a big shy boy who is still getting used to his new surroundings.

You can apply online to adopt him at www.animalcaresanctuary.org or contact their Wellsboro office at (570)-724-3687.