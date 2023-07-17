(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a sweet girl from the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Shadow is a 4-year-old Shar Pei-lab mix. This girl can be shy at first but is super sweet after proper introductions. Shadow would love to be your 50-pound lap dog! This big baby has been at the shelter for over one year and is very eager to find her forever home.

Shadow previously lived in a loving home, so shelter staff say that she would adjust to living in a new loving home very quickly. This polite young lady keeps her kennel immaculately clean, which leads staff to believe she is house-trained.

This girl would do best in a home without children under the age of 10. Shadow is not a fan of kitties, so her new home also needs to be cat-free. She is selective of dog friends and would need to meet her new family’s resident dogs before she could join the pack.

If you’d like to make this big, snuggly girl part of your family, you can call the Finger Lakes SPCA at 607-776-3039 or stop by for a visit.