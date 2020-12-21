Pet of the Week: Sheba, Finger Lakes SPCA

(WETM-TV)- Meet Sheba, a beautiful, young adult, female with a shiny and exceptionally silky coat from the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Her foster family says she is a very, very smart cat. Sheba will come when called, loves to be around people, and loves to play with toys. She carried her toys in her mouth almost like she’s playing fetch.

She also uses her litter box appropriately and grooms very well and often.

Sheba hates very loud noises so she would do well as a solo cat or likely will fit in with compatible cats.

If you would like to adopt Sheba you can do so by contacting the Finger Lakes SPCA at (607) 776-3039.