Pet of the Week: Smokey, Chemung County SPCA

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Smokey, a 5-year-old spayed female cat.

She took some time to come out of her shell but now that she has she is such a loving cat with a super fun personality. She loves to be pet and does seem to like attention. She’s not a huge fan of being held so she’d likely be better in a home with older kids. She lived with kitties in her previous home so would probably adapt okay in a house with another cat or two. She deserves an amazing home and we know her family is out there.

The Chemung County SPCA is open from 11 a.m to 4:30 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

The SPAC is located at 2435 St. Rt. 352 in Elmira, and can be reached at (607) 732-1827 or by visiting www.chemungspca.org.