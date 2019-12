ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A very special edition of Pet of the Week, this is Whiskey Tango Foxtrot from Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries in Tioga County, Pa.

Whiskey is currently recovering from severe neglect by her previous owner.

18 News has been following her story and posting updates on her condition.

She is doing great and recovering quickly, but she is not quite ready for adoption.