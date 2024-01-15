(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a very good boy from the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Spike is a new puppy with the shelter. He was one of four puppies that was abandoned with their mother in the town of Bradford in October. At the time that they were found, the puppies were so young that they hadn’t even opened their eyes yet.

One of the puppies, Spike’s sister, River, was born with a back leg deformity and recently died during surgery. But, Spike is healthy and ready to find a forever home with the right family.

If you would like to adopt Spike, you can stop by the Finger Lakes SPCA or call 607-776-3039.