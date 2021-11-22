Pet of the Week: Suzie, Humane Society of Schuyler County

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Suzie from the Humane Society of Schuyler County.

This five year old found herself in a rural North Carolina shelter after her owner passed away. Suzie lived with seven other dogs, so enjoys the company of other canines. However, she loves the company of her two legged friends even more and would probably be just as happy as the only canine in your home. She’d prefer to not be in a home with felines.

She’ll toddle around with you just about anywhere and is always ready for a good cuddle. Don’t let her petite frame and 35 pounds fool you, this little lady has staying power and can walk with the best of them. If you have been searching for someone to be your constant companion, to ride shotgun on road trips and to enjoy the great outdoors, this little lady may be your match.

The adoption fee for Suzie is $175, which includes spay/neuter rabies, DHLPP and kennel cough vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, heartworm testing, heartworm preventative, microchipping, and microchip registration fee.

Visit the shelter online at www.schuylerhumane.org for additional information, an adoption application, to see more adoptable dogs and cats, or for directions to the shelter.

During the COVID 19 pandemic, call 607-594-2255 ext 201 to schedule an appointment.