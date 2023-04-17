(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a very big girl from the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Timber is a sweet Great Dane who is ready to find the right people to cuddle and play with. This gorgeous 3-year-old girl loves attention and being active. Timber really loves people and is super friendly. She isn’t always full of energy; Timber understands the importance of rest and relaxation and enjoys a good snooze.

Timber is still working on her training and is doing well with sitting and is making progress with loose leash walking. Because of Timber’s size and current level of training, her excited jumps could hurt small children or the elderly, so Timber needs to be in a home with just adults and older teens.

Timber has had issues with other dogs in previous homes, so she also needs to be the only pet in her new home. Her size and amount of love to give make her equivalent to three dogs, though! Timber is already spayed and up to date on all of her vaccinations, so she’s ready to go home with a lucky family very soon.

If you’re interested in adopting this very good girl, you can email info@fingerlakesspca.org (attention: Kayla). In the email, be sure to note your interest in Timber and your desire for an adoption application. You can ask any questions you have about her in this email as well. An adoption counselor will follow-up with you, and you can make an appointment to meet Timber with an approved application.