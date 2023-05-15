(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a good boy from the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Titan is a terrier mix, and he’s about 5 years old. Titan is a friendly and silly little guy who loves to play. This energetic boy loves to play with his toys and is looking for a family that would like to join him. Titan is very energetic and would like a family that can help him get all of his energy out. Titan understands the need for rest and relaxation, though. After he finishes exercising and playing, Titan loves to snuggle. Titan is a very intelligent dog and already knows how to sit. Since he is so smart, Titan would like his new family to be able to keep him mentally stimulated so he doesn’t get bored.

Titan would do best in a home with either all adults or adults and kids over the age of 13. Due to his energy levels, Titan might accidentally topple over younger children. Shelter staff said that they were told that Titan lived with cats in his previous home and did fine, but they are not sure how he would be in a home with kitties. Titan would do best either flying solo or partnered with another dog that can keep up with him. A meet-and-greet should be arranged between Titan and your current dog before bringing Titan home to make sure they’re compatible.

This poor baby has been at the shelter for nearly one year and had to have surgery while there. At the end of 2022, Titan had surgery to repair his ruptured CCL (the doggy equivalent of an ACL tear in humans). Titan recovered, but he has a bit of arthritis in his right knee. Don’t let that fool you, though; he can still run at top speed outside. To keep Titan healthy, he will need to take a daily joint supplement and stay at a lean body weight. Your vet will be able to give you more advice on maintaining Titan’s joint health and ideal weight.

Titan is ready to go home with a lucky family that is as active and silly as he is. Titan is already neutered and has all of his vaccinations. If you are interested in providing this sweet boy with his new forever home, you can visit the Finger Lakes SPCA or call 607-776-3039.