(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a very good boy from the Schuyler County Humane Society.

Yancey is a 3-year-old hound dog who is ready to meet his new family. Yancey is very friendly and loves everyone he meets. Shelter staff say that they think Yancey would make a great family dog because he’s so sweet and loyal. This boy is very attentive and gentle. Yancey would love to go on adventures and hikes with his new family. After a long day of having fun, he likes to curl up and relax.

Yancey loves people and other dogs. He’s also gotten along with every cat he’s met, but he hasn’t met very many yet. Yancey is neutered, is up to date on all of his vaccinations, and has been dewormed, so he’s all set to go home.

If you’re interested in adopting Yancey, you can stop by the shelter or call 607-594-2255 to make an appointment to meet him. You can visit the Schuyler County Humane Society’s website for more information or to start filling out an adoption application.