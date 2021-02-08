Pet of the Week: Zuba, Animal Care Sanctuary

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Zuba at the Animal Care Sanctuary.

Zuba, Queen of the Plains, cuddler of humans, lover of treats. Her loving nature is unparalleled by any other lioness…er…cat, and she’s always down for a good play session. If you love a social cat, then Zuba’s your gal! Zuba is always excited to see her people, especially when they call her name. This sweet girl is out looking for her new pride, and ready and willing to join yours!

You can contact the Animal Care Sanctuary by visiting them at 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane in East Smithfield or by calling them at 570-596-2200.

You can also visit their Wellsboro facility on 11765 US-6 and call them at (570)-724-3687.

For more information about adoptions, email adoptions@animalcaresanctuary.org.