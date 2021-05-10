Raffle tickets raising money for Daryl Tomb’s family are still available

BATH, MY (WETM) – Erlier this year, we reporterd the unfortunate passing of local firefighter, hero and father, Daryl Tombs after he lost his battle with COVID.

Now, friends are hosting a benefit raffle, bike run, game, chicken BBQ and more to raise money for the family.

“You know we’ve sold over a thousand, we have a thousand more coming” Kaitlyn Tombs, Daryl’s daughter shared. “The amount of love and support that our family has received in the past five months is outrageous.”

The tickets are $10 apiece. The winner of the raffle receives a golf cart donated by John Walsh. The event is being held on June 12th and is organized by Debbie Herrick at Campers Haven. If you would like to purchase a ticket, contact Herrick on Facebook.

While much of proceeds will be going to support the family with Daryl Tombs funeral costs, some of the money will be going into a college fund for Kaitlyn’s nephew.

“We also lost my brother a month ago, he had a 3-year-old little boy, so some of those proceeds will so towards

