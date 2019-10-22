Salvation Army: Coats for Kids

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The Salvation Army in Elmira is hosting their annual coat drive from October 21st to November 2nd.

Their mission is to ensure kids stay warm during the cold winter months. The Salvation Army has learned that more families are in need this year than last year. They are also hoping to exceed the number of donated coats than previous years.

“We have so much need in our community this year that we have taken some applications and talked to some people for Christmas and found that the need has already doubled,” said Dorie Haggerty, Commanding Officer, Salvation Army of Elmira.

So far, they have received nearly two hundred coats and WINK 106 generously donated three thousand dollars.

One local family took to Facebook to spread the word about the need of coats in the community.

“The Easton family decided they were going to post it on their Facebook and they collected coats and last night they dropped off a hundred and forty-six coats. In addition to that we have another fifty,” Haggerty said.

Castle Cleaners is also doing their part by donating their services and cleaning the gently used coats. If you are interested in making a donation, you can drop the coats off at the Salvation Army on Lake street or in the lobby of WETM- 18 News.

“The community has been absolutely amazing, we find year after year we get more coats because there is always more need. We thank the community so much for their participation, thank them so much for caring for children, and for helping them,” Haggerty said.

Children will have the opportunity to choose a coat on November 8th from 3- 5 pm. Adults will have to choose a cost on November 9th from 10 am- 12 pm.