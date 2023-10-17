CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Corning has provided some safety tips to consider this Halloween while out and about for the night’s festivities.

With Halloween quickly approaching, it’s important to remember that your safety comes first. Whether your child is trick or treating or you’ll be handing out candy, here are some tips to consider to ensure the safety of everyone this Halloween:

Tips for homeowners

Welcome trick-or-treaters by turning on exterior lights at your home

Remove objects in your yard that may present a hazard to visitors

Drive slowly through the evening in order to be cautious and attentive to what’s going on around you

Report any suspicious behavior or criminal activity to your local police department

Keep costumed children away from pets in order to prevent scaring the pet

Tips for making safe costumes

Check that costumes are flame-retardant to prevent danger near any fire hazards

Keep costumes short to prevent any trips or falls throughout the night

Encourage children to wear comfortable shoes

Try using make-up instead of a mask, as masks can be hot and uncomfortable and can obstruct the child’s vision

Make sure children wear light colors or reflective tape on their costumes so they can be seen at nighttime

Tips for trick-or-treaters

Make sure older children go out with friends and younger children are accompanied by an adult

Set a time limit for children to trick-or-treat and map out a safe route so you know where they are, remind them not to take short cuts through backyards, alleys or playing fields

Remind children not to enter a stranger’s house or car and stay within your neighborhood, visiting only homes of people you know

Try to trick-or-treat while it is light out, if it’s dark, carry a working flashlight

Eating the treats

Encourage kids not to eat their treats until they get home

Have an adult examine candy before allowing children to it, report any tampered with treats to your local police

Only eat unopened candies and treats

By keeping these tips in mind, you can help keep your community safe this spooky season.