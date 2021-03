BATH, NY (WETM) – After a unanimous vote Monday, Steuben County has been designated to be a Purple Heart Community.

In a press release from the county, they said that the honorarium was requested by county Legislature Human Service, Health and Education Committee Chair Carol Ferratella, (R-Corning Town).

Ferratella said honoring those people wounded or killed during the course of defending their

country is a national and state crusade.