Steuben County Historical Society recognizes county’s 225th anniversary

BATH, NY (WETM) – A special milestone has been reached for Steuben County. The county’s historical society is recognizing that this year marks Steuben’s 225th anniversary.
The county was created in 1796 along with the six original towns, Bath, Addison, Dansville, Canisteo, Painted Post, and Corning. The director of the society, Kirk House, said that it’s wonderful to celebrate the county’s treasured history.
“We get a lot of work done here, the reference requests don’t tail off,” House said. “A lot of people write to us,\ or call us or email us looking for information or genealogy background, so we are still doing all of that and our routine work as well.”
House says that they are celebrating the anniversary on their Facebook page and in their quarterly magazine the Steuben Echoes.
House takes pride in being the keeper of the county’s long and unique history. “It’s very exciting, we never know what’s going to turn up next,” House said.
“Open another box or turn another page or what somebody is going to turn in.”