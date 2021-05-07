Steuben County Historical Society recognizes county’s 225th anniversary

In this Sept, 15, 2015 photo, U.S. Route 20 enters the city and goes around the Civil War Monument, in Angola, Ind., known as the mound, that was erected in 1917. Angola is the Steuben County seat, with its courthouse on the left. The Historic Route 20 Association is hoping to encourage travelers to visit small towns along the old Route 20 highway with a historic designation. (Bryan Farr via AP)

BATH, NY (WETM) – A special milestone has been reached for Steuben County. The county’s historical society is recognizing that this year marks Steuben’s 225th anniversary.

The county was created in 1796 along with the six original towns, Bath, Addison, Dansville, Canisteo, Painted Post, and Corning. The director of the society, Kirk House, said that it’s wonderful to celebrate the county’s treasured history.

“We get a lot of work done here, the reference requests don’t tail off,” House said. “A lot of people write to us,\ or call us or email us looking for information or genealogy background, so we are still doing all of that and our routine work as well.”

House says that they are celebrating the anniversary on their Facebook page and in their quarterly magazine the Steuben Echoes.

House takes pride in being the keeper of the county’s long and unique history. “It’s very exciting, we never know what’s going to turn up next,” House said.

“Open another box or turn another page or what somebody is going to turn in.”