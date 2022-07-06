ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The His Haven “Summer Drop-in Program” is underway at the Woodlawn Community Center in Elmira.

It has been put in place to give children a safe space where they can spend time with friends and enjoy breakfast and lunch. The program runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday and is completely free.

Executive Director Julia Moss says that she hopes that the kids can make the most out of it.

“Our goal is to really service the entire family, not just the kids. It’s kids right now because it’s summer and it gives the parents a little bit of a break. Our heartbeat is to love people and to transform lives and give people the opportunity for a brighter future.”

To register for it, click the link here. The program is located at 346 Woodlawn Avenue in Elmira.