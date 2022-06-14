(WETM) — United Way of the Southern Tier has announced an investment of more than $2.5 million to local nonprofit programs for children, senior citizens, struggling individuals, and families.

United Way says that more than 6,000 people in Chemung and Steuben counties gave to the program in 2021 to support their neighbors in need.

Total support for the fiscal year 2022-2023 includes an additional board investment of $150,000 to contribute to programs that provide meals and caregiving for senior citizens and emergency assistance for families and individuals facing economic hardships.

“Every gift to United Way, no matter the size, makes a difference for someone who lives right here in our

community” said United Way of the Southern Tier President & CEO Stephen M. Hughes.

If you want to contribute gifts for the 2022 Community Campaign you can visit www.uwst.org/donate or you can donate by mail.