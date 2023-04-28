SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Valley Arts4All is making a return next weekend in Sayre as they welcome over 100 vendors to Riverfront Park.

The art fair will have a fun and engaging pirate theme to it as professional artisans, community groups, and student artisans display their works for purchase.

Vendors from all forms of skilled works will be at the event, such as woodworking, jewelry, artisan food, painting, drawing, ceramics, and so much more.

Food vendors from local businesses will be at the event such as Celebrations Cafe, Poppies Kettle Corn, Spm Empanadas Hurd’s Curds, and more.

For those with children, a Kid’s Corner will be available with free projects in different art forms, like sand art, printmaking, and chalk drawing. A special treasure hunt will be available to be done to help match the pirate theme, a treasure map, and pirate patch can be obtained by going to the information booth at the event.

To keep the mood lively, musical performances will be performed throughout the weekend as well.

The art fair will be on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on show information and other details related to the event, you can visit the event’s website.