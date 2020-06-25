Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel hands big check to the American Red Cross

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – The American Red Cross receives a $25,000 check today from the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel for Home Fire Preparedness.

The money donated will go towards the Red Cross’s “Home Fire Preparedness which includes Sound the Alarm, a series of home fire safety and smoke alarm installation events,” said in a statement by the Watkins Glen Hotel.

“Well, we respond to house fires throughout the entire year, we do training for preparedness and installing smoke alarms whenever we can throughout the entire year,” said Alan H.Turner II, Regional Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross.

The money was generated from the Ice Bar event that the hotel organized from earlier this year.

