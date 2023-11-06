(WETM) – As the holiday season is quickly approaching, you may be wondering where you can go to find a Christmas tree for the holidays.

18 News has compiled a list of Christmas tree farms in the Twin Tiers to help you pick out the perfect tree to bring home this year.

Chemung County

Breesport- Bucky’s Tree Farm located at 315 Bannister Road is a family-owned tree farm that offers Christmas trees, wreaths and cemetery arrangements. Tree species include Canaan Fir, Concolor Fir, White Spruce, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine and White Pine.

Steuben County

Prattsburgh- Bean Station Tree Farm located at 7190 Bean Station Road is a family-owned tree farm that offers Christmas trees, wreaths, concessions and a gift shop. Tree species include Fraser Fir.

Campbell- Cabins in the Clouds Christmas Forest located at 5898 County Road 17 is a tree farm that offers trees, wreaths and other arrangements. Tree species include Douglas Fir, Concolor Fir and Blue Spruce.

Painted Post- Empire Evergreens located at 766 Addison Road is a 136 acre tree farm that offers pick-your-own and pre-cut trees. Tree species include Fraser Fir, Balsam Fir, Canaan Fir, Douglas Fir, Concolor Fir and White Pine. Truax’s Tannenbaum Farm located at 245 County Route 16 is a tree farm that offers Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces and more. Tree species include Balsam Fir, Canaan Fir, Fraser Fir and Blue Spruce.

Wayland- Hober Tree Farm located at 2452 County Route 90 is a family-owned tree farm that offers Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces and more. Tree species include Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir, Concolor Fir, Balsam Fir and Grand Fir.

Lindley- Nitsche Tree Farm located at Watson Creek Road is a family-owned tree farm that offers pick-your-own and pre-cut trees as well as wreaths. Tree species include Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, Concolor Fir, Fraser Fir, White Spruce and Blue Spruce.

Addison- Towner Tree Farms located at 2389 State Route 417 is a family-owned tree farm that offers pick-your-own and pre-cut trees as well as wreaths. Tree species include Fraser Fir, Canaan Fir, Douglas Fir, Grand Fir, Concolor Fir and Blue Spruce.

Hornell- Yule Tree Farms located at 720 O’Connor Road is a tree farm that has been growing for 70 years. Tree species include Pyramidal Arborvitae, Hemlock, Japanese Larch, Turkish Fir, Balsam Fir, Concolor Fir, Frasier Fir, Grand Fir, Red Pine, White Pine, Meyer Spruce, Black Hills Spruce, Colorado Blue Spruce, Norway Spruce, Serbian Spruce, Engelmann Spruce and White Spruce.

Schuyler County

Beaver Dam- Spruce Run Tree Farm located at 153 Post Creek Road is a family-owned tree farm that includes both Christmas trees and wreaths. Tree species include Balsam Fir, Canaan Fir, Concolor Fir, Fraser Fir, Blue Spruce, Meyeri Spruce and Serbian Spruce.

Tompkins County

Trumansburg- VanDerZee’s Trees and Bees located at 5227 Stillwell Road is a family-owned tree farm that is going on its eighth year of business. Tree species include Blue Spruce, Fraser Fir, Concolor Fir and Canaan Fir.

Tioga County Pa.

Covington- Zimmer Century Tree Farm located at 4124 Cherry Flats Road is a family-owned tree farm that owns 70 acres of trees in various stages of production.

Gaines- Button Hollow Tree Farm located at 896 Pigeon Hill Road is a family-owned Christmas tree farm. Tree species are dependent on the year but vary from Frazier Fir, Douglas Fir, Canaan Fir and Blue Spruce

Mansfield- Spring Brook Century Farm located at 4781 Lambs Creek Road is a family-owned farm that specializes in Christmas trees and wreaths. Tree species include Blue Spruce, White Spruce, Douglas Fir and Canaan Fir.

Bradford County