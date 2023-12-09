CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wineglass Race Series awarded $136,000 to local non-profits that volunteer during the annual Wineglass Weekend.

According to Wineglass Race Series management, race success comes from the community effort that is put in by all of its sponsors. These sponsors include the title sponsors Guthrie (full marathon) and Wegmans (half marathon), as well as almost 2,000 volunteers who were responsible for duties such as setting up, running water stations, assisting at the finish line and ensuring course safety.

This year, the marathon’s 15 water stations along the route were staffed by athletic teams from Corning-Painted Post High School, Campbell-Savona High School, Elmira College and local area churches and civic groups. Donations were also given to volunteer fire departments, Bath Rotary, Elmira Kiwanis, the Corning Family YMCA and Corning Christian Academy.

Law enforcement agencies, fire departments and county and local Department of Public Works groups are relied on for the marathon annually to ensure runner and spectator safety along the course that runs from Bath to Corning. A special donation was given to the Steuben County Office of Emergency Services by Wineglass this year for its assistance in helping to purchase an updated command vehicle for Steuben County.

“The safety of our runners, volunteers and spectators is a top priority and a year-long effort that could not be accomplished without the support and involvement of our safety partners,” said Race Director Sheila Sutton.

In addition to race day, Wineglass also offers scholarships to student-athletes from the three high schools along the route (Bath-Haverling, Campbell-Savona and Corning-Painted Post). These scholarships are funded by voluntary donations by runners. Since the scholarship fund began in 2016, organizers have granted 47 scholarships with a total of $48,500 to local students.

For more information about the Wineglass Race Series, visit the website at wineglassmarathon.com or visit its Facebook page.