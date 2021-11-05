Zonta Fall Festival happening this weekend

The Elmira Zonta Club is holding a fall festival on November 5th and 6th.



The festival is being held at the Zonta House in Elmira. On Friday night from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM there are pick up and delivery meals of roast beef sliders, 2 sides and dessert. It is ten dollars for the meal; call 607-742-2970 to order. And on Saturday is the fall festival. Saturday’s festival runs from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

There will be vendors, a basket raffle, a bake sale, take-out soup and hot dog lunch and the Ida V Gift Shop will be open. Tickets for the lunch on Saturday are six dollars. The proceeds benefit the Zonta House.