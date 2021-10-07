2021 MyTwinTiers Shedden’s Great Pumpkin Carving Contest

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Hearings are set on Friday for the suspects in the Chemung County Torture-Murder case.

Attornies for Thomas Bovaird, Eddie Marte, and Malik Weems are each scheduled to appear in front of Judge Otto Campanella in Chemung County Court for hearings as part of the Juan Jose Gotay kidnapping and murder case. According to the court calendar, none of the suspects are scheduled to appear in front of the judge on Friday.