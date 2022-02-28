Basketball Challenge Bracket Game

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - The Chemung County Sheriff's Office has announced the promotion of four of its officers who, combined, have served more than 60 years of time within the office.

Richard Mathew, Jr. was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant after serving as a Sergeant for three years and a Deputy Sheriff for 12 years before that. He also previously served as a Corrections Officer at the Chemung County Jail.