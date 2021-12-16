Final 4: Help us pick the best Christmas movie ever made

(WETM) – It’s the great debate this time of year: What’s the greatest Christmas movie in all the land?

A few weeks ago, we launched a 32-movie bracket to settle the score. After three rounds, only 4 movies remain. We’ve had to say goodbye to classic films like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Carol” — and even “Die Hard” and “Home Alone.”

We are down to two final votes to decide this year’s winner. We have already lost last year’s winner which fell this week to “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”.

Over the next two weeks, you’ll be able to make your final picks, for this year’s winner. So make your selection out of the choices that are left to help crown a winner.

(Editor’s note: the best movies have already been eliminated this year.)

Make your “final 4” picks and then share this survey with your family and friends!

This round will end Sunday night, and the final round will conclude on Christmas Eve.