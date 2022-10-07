In the ON YOUR FEET! Sweepstakes you can enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see ON YOUR FEET! performed live at the Clemens Center in Elmira, N.Y. for the November 1st performance.

About ON YOUR FEET!

HER VOICE. HIS VISION. THEIR STORY.

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage, and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation: Emilio and Gloria Estefan. Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring “IT’S A HIT!” and The New York Times cheering, “The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!” ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

You can visit the Clemens Center Website for more information and purchase tickets.

The contest will be placed below shortly.