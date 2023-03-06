ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Last week we asked you to submit your favorite pizza places from around the Twin Tiers so we could find out where in the Twin Tiers has the best pizza. You submitted a total of 62 different locations as to where has the best pizza in the Twin Tiers.

So now is the time to figure out where is the best. Below is a poll from the 62 locations that you submitted as the best pizza in the Twin Tiers. We will collect your votes until 3/13 at 8 AM.

A few notes about this poll:

This is a non-scientific poll of the best pizza places in the Twin Tiers. The 62 nominations came from the submissions on our Facebook post last week asking for you to submit your favorite places.