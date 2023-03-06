ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Last week we asked you to submit your favorite pizza places from around the Twin Tiers so we could find out where in the Twin Tiers has the best pizza. You submitted a total of 62 different locations as to where has the best pizza in the Twin Tiers.
So now is the time to figure out where is the best. Below is a poll from the 62 locations that you submitted as the best pizza in the Twin Tiers. We will collect your votes until 3/13 at 8 AM.
A few notes about this poll:
This is a non-scientific poll of the best pizza places in the Twin Tiers. The 62 nominations came from the submissions on our Facebook post last week asking for you to submit your favorite places.
- All nominations that were submitted prior to the deadline of 8 AM on 3/6 are included in the poll. No additions will be permitted.
- There is no sponsor to this poll, this poll is for informational purposes only, and no place has paid to be in the poll. All locations were nominated by you, our viewers.
- The places will be randomized for each time the poll is pulled up so as to not infer any favoritism from us in the placement of one place above another.
- You can vote once per day, this is to limit any one person from casting an exorbitant amount of votes for one place.
- You will have to submit an email address and register the first time that you complete the poll.
- The results of the poll will be made public on Pi Day, 3/14 in the Morning Headlines Newsletter, then on MyTwinTiers.com.