Sweet Heart Sweepstakes 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Friday was a somber day of remembrance for law enforcement officials, who lined 5th Ave. in Manhattan to honor the life of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, who was gunned down with his partner last week in an ambush that left the New York Police Department in mourning and the city on edge. Among the officers in attendance were Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz and members of the Elmira Police Honor Guard.

Chief Anthony Alvernaz called it a somber yet inspiring day for law enforcement.