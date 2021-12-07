WETM Holiday Lights

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign is in full swing, but the organization is hosting more donation drives to help neighbors in need.

Major John Stewart told 18 News one of the most difficult donor drives is collecting holiday food for seniors. He says they prefer roast chicken rather than a large turkey because it is smaller and easier to work with. Major Stewart also said they are a bit behind on their donations so far and they need the community's help.