COVID-19 & Communities of Color

As COVID-19 continues to affect our communities, join us for a town hall discussion on how the virus is impacting People of Color on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Panelists will cover topics ranging from why the virus is disproportionately affecting the black and brown communities:

What myths exist about the COVID-19 vaccines

The importance of getting tested

Following COVID protocols

Addressing the mistrust in the healthcare system

