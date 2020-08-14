$1,400 worth of lawnmowers stolen from Curren RV

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a $1,400 lawnmower theft that happened at Curren RV around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.



Employees noticed three of their mowers were missing yesterday. this is the largest theft they’ve had at the business according to the President of Curren RV, Todd Curren.

“It’s just really annoying to have somebody come on to my property and help themselves to things,” said Curren. “I mean unfortunately we have to have cameras all over the place and that’s how we got the pictures with everybody. The male got out and pushed 3 mowers over to the truck, loaded them up and drove out.”

Here are pictures of the person and car in question from the Curren RV Facebook page.

Anyone with any information regarding the person or vehicle should contact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department at 607-737-2987.