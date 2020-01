ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – A 15-year-old has been charged following an incident on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Athens High School, according to the Athens Borough Police.

According to the department, the incident allegedly involves inappropriate videos showing criminal activity.

The department is requesting that further sharing of the video be stopped, as it only continues to victimize the student.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.