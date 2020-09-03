17-year-old man arrested for attempted rape in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – An unnamed 17-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a jogger on Veteran Hill Road in Horseheads, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

A 33-year-old woman reported that she was attacked from behind by a man riding a bike on the evening of August 31.

The man “tackled the victim into the ditch, on the shoulder of the road, at which time the victim

was able to fight her attacker off, free herself and flee the area.”

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim sustained several injuries as a result of the attack, and was treated and released at a local hospital.

Sheriff’s Office personnel conducted an extensive neighborhood canvass of the area,

which resulted in several homeowners who either saw the attacker, just prior to the attack

occurring, and/or were able to provide Investigators with home surveillance footage of the

attacker following the victim just prior to the attack.

Through this canvas, Investigators were able to identify a suspect and subsequently recovered several items of evidence connecting him to the crime.

The juvenile was arraigned before Judge Richard Rich in Chemung County Family Court and remanded to a juvenile detention facility. He is scheduled to return to Family Court at a later

date to answer the charge.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police – Horseheads Barracks.