18 people arrested in Chemung County during single-day warrant round-up

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Elmira Police Department, Elmira Heights Police Department, Horseheads Police Department, New York State Police, New York State Parole and ENCON, participated in a Warrant Detail on June 3, 2021.

The warrant detail, which picked up 18 individuals, was part of the Operation Take Bake the Streets grant to conduct a sweep of individuals who have outstanding warrants in Chemung County.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office provided pictures of 12 of the 18 people arrested during the detail.

























Information on all 18 people arrested was provided by the Sheriff’s Office: