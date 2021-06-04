18 people arrested in Chemung County during single-day warrant round-up

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Elmira Police Department, Elmira Heights Police Department, Horseheads Police Department, New York State Police, New York State Parole and ENCON, participated in a Warrant Detail on June 3, 2021.
The warrant detail, which picked up 18 individuals, was part of the Operation Take Bake the Streets grant to conduct a sweep of individuals who have outstanding warrants in Chemung County.
The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office provided pictures of 12 of the 18 people arrested during the detail.
Information on all 18 people arrested was provided by the Sheriff’s Office:
- Leonard D. Mangine, 24, of Elmira was arrested on 06/03/21 on an outstanding Superior Court Warrant for Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, a class E Felony, issued by Chemung County Court on 07/26/18. MANGINE is being held in Chemung County Jail and will appear in Chemung County Court at a later date.
- Matthew R. Mattucci, 37, of Elmira was arrested on 06/03/21 on an outstanding Bench Warrant for Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, a class A Misdemeanor, issued by the Big Flats Town Court on 04/30/21. Mattucci was arraigned and released to appear in the Big Flats Town Court at a later date.
- Roselyne D. Campos, 27, of Elmira was arrested on 06/03/21 on an outstanding Superior Court Warrant for Violation of Probation, a Felony, issued by Chemung County Court on 04/21/21. Campos is being held in Chemung County Jail and will appear in Chemung County Court at a later date.
- Michael M. Brescia, 26, of Horseheads was arrested on 06/03/21 on an outstanding Superior Court Warrant for Violation of Probation, a Felony, issued by Chemung County Court on 06/20/19. Brescia is being held in Chemung County Jail and will appear in Chemung County Court at a later date.
- Staci M. Vangorden, 31, of Southport was arrested on 06/03/21 on an outstanding Arrest Warrant for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, a class A Misdemeanor, issued by the Southport Town Court on 05/05/21. Vangorden was arraigned in the Southport Town Court and released.
- Jeremy M. Clack, 39, of Southport was arrested on 06/03/21 on an outstanding Bench Warrant for Harassment in the 2nd Degree, a Violation, issued by the Southport Town Court on 06/03/21. CLACK was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Southport Town Court at a later date.
- Luke A. Taggart, 40, of Veteran was arrested on 06/03/21 on an outstanding Family Court Warrant for a violation of Family Court Act- Article 10- Child Abuse/Neglect, issued by Chemung County Family Court on 06/03/21. Taggart was arraigned in Chemung County Family Court and released.
- Tiffany L. Wilcox, 31, of Veteran was arrested on 06/03/21 on an outstanding Family Court Warrant for a violation of Family Court Act- Article 10- Child Abuse/Neglect, issued by Chemung County Family Court on 06/03/21. Wilcox was arraigned in Chemung County Family Court and released.
- Kayla A. Lepere, 27, of Elmira was arrested on 06/03/21 on outstanding Bench Warrants issued by Elmira City Court on 01/27/21 for 3 counts of Petit Larceny, Class A Misdemeanors, another issued by Elmira City Court on 10/15/20 for Attempted Robbery in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony, and another issued by Elmira City Court on 10/15/20 for 3 counts of Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree, Class B Misdemeanors. Lepere was arraigned and remanded to the Chemung County Jail. (ELMIRA PD ARREST)
- Brandon A. Allwood, 24, of Elmira was arrested on 06/03/21 on outstanding Bench Warrants issued by Elmira City Court on 05/27/21 for two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree and one count of Petit Larceny, all Class A Misdemeanors, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the 2nd Degree, a Msidemeanor, and other Vehicle & Traffic violations. Allwood was arraigned and remanded to the Chemung County Jail. (ELMIRA PD ARREST)
- Anthony E. Coil, 44, of Elmira was arrested on 06/03/21 on an outstanding Bench Warrant for Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree, a class A Misdemeanor, issued by the Elmira City Court on 05/11/21. COIL was arraigned and remanded to the Chemung County Jail. (ELMIRA PD ARREST)
- Jonathan M. Blake, 35, of Elmira was arrested on 06/03/21 on outstanding Bench Warrants issued by Elmira City Court on 04/21/21 for 3 counts of Disorderly Conduct, all violations. Blake was issued appearance tickets and will appear in Elmira City Court at a later date. (ELMIRA PD ARREST)
- Jocwis L. Andrews, 30, of Elmira was arrested on 06/03/21 on outstanding Arrest Warrant issued by Elmira City Court on 04/24/21 for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in 2nd Degree, a Misdemeanor. ANDREWS was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in Elmira City Court at a later date. (ELMIRA PD ARREST)
- Shamel T. Swan, 27, of Elmira was arrested on 06/03/21 on an outstanding Arrest Warrant issued by Elmira City Court on 05/18/21 for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the 2nd Degree and Vehicle and Traffic violations. Swan was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in Elmira City Court at a later date. (ELMIRA PD ARREST)
- Leonard L. Fenton, Jr., 34, of Elmira was arrested on 06/03/21 on an outstanding Arrest Warrant issued by Elmira City Court on 05/26/21 for Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. FENTON was arraigned and remanded to the Chemung County Jail. (ELMIRA PD ARREST)
- Michael A. Williams, Jr., 21, of Elmira was arrested on 06/03/21 on an outstanding Arrest Warrant issued by Elmira City Court on 07/15/21 for Robbery in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony. Williams was arraigned by Elmira City Court and released. (ELMIRA PD ARREST)
- Cory M. Barber, 33, of Elmira was arrested on 06/03/21 on an outstanding Arrest Warrant for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, a class A Misdemeanor, issued by the Horseheads Village Court on 05/04/21. BARBER is currently being held in Chemung County Jail on separate charges and will appear in Horseheads Village Court at a later date. (HORSEHEADS PD ARREST)
- Amanda L. Wilcox, 32, of Southport was arrested on 06/03/21 on an outstanding Arrest Warrant for Forgery in the 2nd Degree, a class D Felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree and Criminal Impersonation in the 2nd Degree, both class A Misdemeanors, issued by the Elmira Heights Court on 05/13/21. WILCOX was arraigned in the Elmira Heights Village Court and released. (ELMIRA HEIGHTS PD ARREST)